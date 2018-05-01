Songwriters Retreat at Twin Falls Resort State Park returns Nov. 9-11

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The annual Songwriters Retreat at Twin Falls State Park will return for a fourth year on Nov. 9-11 and feature songwriter Jim Ritchey and nationally acclaimed songwriter Kelley Hunt.





Workshop sessions will cover creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration and music business basics. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write songs and share them with Ritchey and Hunt during the weekend.



“This event is designed for songwriters of all levels and will be particularly helpful for those who already have written songs and need some help perfecting their craft,” said event coordinator Deana Cook.



Workshop size is limited, and reservations are required. Participants don’t need to know how to play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar if possible.



A Songwriters Workshop package is available and includes a variety of accommodation choices. The package price of $160 for one person includes two nights in the lodge and covers the workshop fee, lunch on Saturday, breakfast on Sunday and break refreshments. Cabin rates and other package prices are available. To learn more about this event or to register, contact Deana Cook at 304-294-4000.



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus