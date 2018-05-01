Most read
- Huntington Robbery Suspect Turns Self in
- BOOK REVIEW: "Sorry for Inconvenience" Integrates Stand Up Comedy Characterizations; Fast Read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Four MU Players Sign NFL Contracts
- Friends of the Earth Releases Ad Aimed at Repeal of South Carolina Law that Enabled $9 Billion Waste at V.C. Summer Project
- Secretary of State Warner Releases Early Vote Totals as of Saturday Morning, April 28th
- HPD BLOTTER: Marcum Terrace Arrest for Possession with Intent
- W.Va. AG To Lead Chief Nurses In Fight Against Human Trafficking
Songwriters Retreat at Twin Falls Resort State Park returns Nov. 9-11
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 02:29 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Workshop sessions will cover creativity, songwriting techniques, collaboration and music business basics. Participants will have multiple opportunities to write songs and share them with Ritchey and Hunt during the weekend.
“This event is designed for songwriters of all levels and will be particularly helpful for those who already have written songs and need some help perfecting their craft,” said event coordinator Deana Cook.
Workshop size is limited, and reservations are required. Participants don’t need to know how to play an instrument, but a piano will be available, and everyone is encouraged to bring a guitar if possible.
A Songwriters Workshop package is available and includes a variety of accommodation choices. The package price of $160 for one person includes two nights in the lodge and covers the workshop fee, lunch on Saturday, breakfast on Sunday and break refreshments. Cabin rates and other package prices are available. To learn more about this event or to register, contact Deana Cook at 304-294-4000.