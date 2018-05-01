Most read
Secretary of State Warner Releases Early Vote Totals as of Monday Morning, April 30th
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 02:31 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
To review the county-by-county update as of 8 a.m. on Monday, April 30th, CLICK HERE.
The vote totals included in this report are not official and only include those early vote totals and absentee vote totals reported by each county and entered into the State Voter Registration System (SVRS). Some counties use other methods to track early and absentee voting.
Early voting for the May 8th Primary Election began on Wednesday, April 25th, and will continue until Saturday, May 5th. Early voting is not offered on Sunday’s.
Registered voters are permitted to vote early. All 55 county clerks are offering early voting. Voters are encouraged to contact their county clerk for more information on early voting polling locations. Some counties offer satellite voting locations other than in the courthouse.
Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report election fraud immediately. If you “See Something – Say Something!” by calling 1-877-FRAUD-WV.
Attachment: Early Voting Totals 04-30-18 as of 8 a.m.