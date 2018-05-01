NEW ON SCREEN: Horror and Comedy Take on Star Packed Infinity

Infinity War has established a new record for motion picture opening day weekends, and it's set to dominate the box office for weeks. Featuring nearly the entire Marvel Universe in two-and-a-half hours of mayhem and sarcasm, the all-star hero flick will impress viewers again as they return for a second or third helping to sort out some of the events blunted by the multi-tasking heavy story.

Three films open wide (in most regions): Bad Samaritan, Overboard, and Tully ( which has already gotten sterling reviews). May 11 brings Breaking In and Life of the Party. Deadpool 2 will give Infinity a jaunt for first place when it opens May 18. Book Club and Show Dogs will premiere that weekend too.

Memorial Day weekend brings SOLO: A Star Wars Story, which will have cinemas pumping with three tentpoles simultaneously.

June brings a female Ocean's 8 (June 8), The Incredibles 2 (June 15), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Cinemas celebrate independence day with "The First Purge," then on July 6, "Ant Man and the Wasp." The Rock stars in "Skyscraper" come July 13 with Mamma Mia Here We Go Again (July 20) and MIssion Impossible Fallout (July 27) rounding out the month for blockbusters.

NEW

BAD SAMARITAN

A valet (Robert Sheehan) develops a clever scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. Things go smoothly until he robs the wrong customer (David Tennant), and discovers a woman being held captive in his home. Afraid of going to prison, he leaves the woman there and makes a call to the police, who find nothing when they investigate. Now, the valet must endure the wrath of the kidnapper who seeks revenge on him, all while desperately trying to find and rescue the captive woman he left behind.

OVERBOARD

Overboard focuses on "Leonardo" (EUGENIO DERBEZ), a selfish, spoiled, rich playboy from Mexico's richest family and "Kate" (ANNA FARIS), a working class single mom of three hired to clean Leonardo's luxury yacht. After unjustly firing Kate and refusing to pay her, Leonardo falls overboard when partying too hard and wakes up on the Oregon coast with amnesia. Kate shows up at the hospital and, to get payback, convinces Leonardo he is her husband and puts him to work - for the first time in his life. At first miserable and inept, Leonardo slowly settles in. Eventually he earns the respect of his new "family" and co-workers. But, with Leonardo's billionaire family hot on their trail and the possibility of his memory returning at any moment, will their new family last or will Leonardo finally put the clues together and leave them for good?

TULLY

Life of the Party

A new comedy from Academy Award (R)-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Up in the Air") and Academy Award (R)-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno"). Marlo (Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

COMING

HEREDITARY

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

LIFE OF THE PARTY

Show Dogs slated in June

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna—now Dee Rock—embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

BOOK CLUB

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol's (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years.



Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

IN DARKNESS

In Darkness

Blind pianist Sofia (Natalie Dormer) overhears a struggle in the apartment above hers that leads to the death of her neighbor Veronique (Emily Ratajkowski). It is the start of a journey that pulls Sofia out of her depth and brings her into contact with Veronique's father, Milos Radic (Jan Bijvoet). A Serbian businessman accused of being a war criminal, Sofia is drawn into a dangerous world of corruption, investigating police, hitmen and the Russian mafia--a world with links to Sofia's own hidden past and a path of revenge she has kept hidden until now.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

MAY 6 AND 9 3:30/7:00 pm

A former 70s/80s midnight movie favorite, the British Comedy troupe Monty Python applies its unique brand of off-the-wall humor to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The actors play multiple parts, with Graham Chapman (“I am Arthur, King of the Britons!”), Terry Gilliam as the Bridgekeeper (“What…is your quest?”), Eric Idle as the Dead Collector (“Hang on, he says he’s not dead!”), and John Cleese as the incredibly determined Black Knight. (“It’s just a flesh wound!”)

MAY 13 & 16, 3:30/7:00

“The hills are alive” with the sound of the most popular musical of all time and the winner of 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Julie Andrews is governess to the seven rambunctious children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Shot on location in Austria, the majestic Alps look awesome on the big screen and the unforgettable score by Rodgers and Hammerstein is full of favorite tunes. ("Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens...”)





MAY 20 AND 23, 3:30-7:00 PM

A classic 90’s comedy about a “way-normal” teenager (Alicia Silverstone) growing up beautiful, popular and rich in Beverly Hills. She doesn’t date high school boys (“As IF!”) and hasn’t learned to park (“What’s the point? Everywhere you go has valet.”). Ex-stepbrother Paul Rudd is “kind of a Baldwin.” Hailed by critics as funny and smart, with dialogue that is way-quotable. ("He does dress better than I do…what would I bring to the relationship?”)