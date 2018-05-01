HPD BLOTTER: Soft April 29 for Incidents, Arrests

The April 29 Huntington Police Department arrests and incidents reports contained three arrestees Ion five charges) ranging from DUI to shoplifting and panhandling.

Among incidents reported:

- Petit larceny April 29 at 9:50 a.m. in the 500 block of 11th Street;

- Breaking and entering April 29 at 12 a.m. on Buffington Street in Guyandotte;

- Fraudulent use of a credit card April 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of 5th Avenue.