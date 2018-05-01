Most read
HPD BLOTTER: Soft April 29 for Incidents, Arrests
Among incidents reported:
- Petit larceny April 29 at 9:50 a.m. in the 500 block of 11th Street;
- Breaking and entering April 29 at 12 a.m. on Buffington Street in Guyandotte;
- Fraudulent use of a credit card April 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of 5th Avenue.