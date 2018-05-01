HPD BLOTTER: Soft April 29 for Incidents, Arrests

 Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 04:15 Updated 1 hour ago

The April 29 Huntington Police Department arrests and incidents reports contained three arrestees Ion five charges) ranging from DUI to shoplifting and panhandling.

Among incidents reported:

- Petit larceny April 29 at 9:50 a.m. in the 500 block of 11th Street;

- Breaking and entering April 29 at 12 a.m. on Buffington Street in Guyandotte;

- Fraudulent use of a credit card April 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

 

