Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 117 graduates May 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University School of Nursing will hold their Nursing Recognition Ceremony for 117 graduates at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at Christ Temple Church in Huntington.

The recognition ceremony is the culmination of nursing students’ education, said Dr. Denise Landry, chair of the Marshall School of Nursing.

"The Nursing Recognition Ceremony signifies the completion of a long journey and the beginning of a new one," Landry said. "We take immense pride in our graduates as they have made the most important decision of their lives – to dedicate themselves fully to the care of others. We wish all our graduates the best as they move forward with their new careers.”

Eighty-eight graduates will receive their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degree; 24 will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a family nurse practitioner (FNP) area of emphasis; four will receive a Master of Science in Nursing with a nursing administration area of emphasis; and one will receive their Master of Science in Nursing with a nursing education area of emphasis.

The RN to B.S.N. graduates include:

The undergraduate B.S.N. graduates include:

Marshall’s M.S.N. graduates include:

Landry said the next step for many of these students will be taking their national board exams.

“B.S.N. students from the pre-licensure program will take their boards,” Landry said. “Those from the RN to B.S.N. program have already completed these when they graduated from their A.S.N. or diploma programs. FNP students must take a certification exam to practice,” Landry said. “We have a high pass rate on both the FNP certification exam and the state boards for pre-licensure B.S.N. graduates. We continuously receive positive feedback from employers of our graduates.”

To learn more about the School of Nursing, please visit www.marshall.edu/cohp or www.marshall.edu/nursingonline.