Five Arrested in West Huntington Drug Raid

Five people were arrested on felony drug charges Tuesday morning, May 1, following the execution of two separate and unrelated search warrants on Huntington’s West End.

The Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau executed the search warrants at approximately 6 a.m. The warrants were obtained based on information that community members provided to the Police Department’s anonymous tip line (304-696-4444). The Police Department’s SWAT Team was used to gain entry and secure both locations.

Warrants were served at 939 Rear Monroe Ave. and at 732 9th St. West. Alicia Lori Danielle Watkins, 30, of Huntington, was arrested at 939 Rear Monroe Ave. and charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and maintaining a residence for drug sales. Detectives recovered suspected heroin, scales, false-bottom containers and other drug paraphernalia at the scene. The City of Huntington’s Code Enforcement Unit was notified because of unsanitary conditions and used syringes in the residence.

Four people were arrested at 732 9th Street West. They include:

-- Stella P. Pauley, 33, of Huntington. She was charged with maintaining a residence for drug sales and has an active felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

-- Jeffrey Mason Ford, of Columbus, Ohio. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

-- Terrell Scott Hansard Jr., 20, of Columbus. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

-- John Llamar Triplett, 24, of Columbus. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Detectives recovered crack cocaine, cash, paraphernalia and a vehicle at 732 9th Street West.

Landlords of both properties will be issued nuisance letters.