Open house to showcase plans for new pharmacy facility and graduate student housing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host a community open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, May 2, for Huntington residents, university students, faculty and staff, and anyone else interested in learning about its plans to build a pharmacy school facility and graduate student housing near the health sciences campus in the Fairfield neighborhood.

The open house will be held at the A. D. Lewis Community Center gymnasium at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington. The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, university representatives will be available to show maps and drawings of the planned facilities, answer questions and take input from community members.