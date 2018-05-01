Open house to showcase plans for new pharmacy facility and graduate student housing

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 1, 2018 - 22:55 Updated 29 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will host a community open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, May 2, for Huntington residents, university students, faculty and staff, and anyone else interested in learning about its plans to build a pharmacy school facility and graduate student housing near the health sciences campus in the Fairfield neighborhood.

The open house will be held at the A. D. Lewis Community Center gymnasium at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington. The event is free and open to the public.

During the event, university representatives will be available to show maps and drawings of the planned facilities, answer questions and take input from community members.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus