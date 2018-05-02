Two Huntington Blazes Overnight

The first occurred in the 200 block of Short Street at about 11:15 p.m. in Guyandotte near the Exxon station. The vacant structure had been on fire previously.

Huntington's Fire Department answered two structure fire in progress calls overnight May 1 - 2.

About 90 minutes later, at 12:53 a.m. firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Euclid Place for another working fire.

Photo FB L. Mullins

No further details are available at this time.