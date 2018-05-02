Most read
Two Huntington Blazes Overnight
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 03:56 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
About 90 minutes later, at 12:53 a.m. firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Euclid Place for another working fire.
No further details are available at this time.