 Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 03:56 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Two Huntington Blazes Overnight
Photo Facebook Crystal Pelfrey

Huntington's Fire Department answered two structure fire in progress calls overnight May 1 - 2. 

The first occurred in the 200 block of Short Street at about 11:15 p.m. in Guyandotte near the Exxon station. The vacant structure had been on fire previously.

About 90 minutes later, at 12:53 a.m. firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Euclid Place for another working fire.

Photo FB L. Mullins

No further details are available at this time. 

 

