Kindred Communications Hosts Tri-State DJ Reunion

HUNTINGTON- Kindred Communications is hosting its second annual Tri-State DJ reunion Thursday, May 3, beginning at noon in the Kindred Capital Building, 555 Fifth Avenue.

40 former radio personalities are scheduled to attend the event. Radio names from the past include former news personnel, top 40 DJ’s, sports announcers and general managers.

Mike Kirtner, the event’s host and President of Kindred Communications said, “So many of these people had a direct impact on those that grew up in the area. It’s a lot of fun to see them forget their competitive nature from the past and enjoy the pleasures of being together today.” Attendees arrive from throughout the country for a two hour visit over lunch. Kindred Communications will podcast the event.

Details of the podcast will be announced via Kindred Radio and Social Media sites later in the week. Kindred Communications is a locally owned broadcaster featuring radio, video streaming, print, and digital advertising.