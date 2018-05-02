Local Students Score Top Prizes in West Virginia American Water “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest

Weston, W.Va. (May 2, 2018) – A Lewis County fifth-grader earned the top statewide prize in West Virginia American Water’s third annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. The company received more than 40 entries from fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders across the state.

St. Patrick School student Austyn Paugh of Jane Lew earned the grand prize for her artwork. The entry depicted an anti-pollution message and the need to keep our water sources clean, encouraging the public to “protect our watershed.”

Sarah Talkington from Barboursville Middle School in Barboursville placed first, Ava Spiker, a homeschool student from Jane Lew placed second, and Hunter Davis, also from St. Patrick School, placed third. The four students all received bookstore gift cards for their winning entries.

“The ‘Protect Our Watersheds’ art contest has continued to produce incredible artwork that showcases students’ understanding of our watersheds,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce. “These students are future stewards of our water resources, and it’s important that we begin educating them on watershed protection at an early age.”

As the grand prize winner, Paugh will have her artwork featured on plantable wildflower seed-embedded paper cards that will be distributed across the state by West Virginia American Water.



West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.