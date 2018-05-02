Most read
- Two Huntington Blazes Overnight
- Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 117 graduates May 3
- Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Huntington Robbery Suspect Turns Self in
W.Va. AG, Seven States File Suit To End Obama-Era Immigration Program
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 21:10 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Obama-era program, better known as DACA, granted lawful presence and work permits to unlawfully present immigrants without congressional approval.
“Our lawsuit seeks to enforce the rule of law and the Constitution,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Obama administration never had the power to bypass Congress and unilaterally make such sweeping change to immigration policy.”
While the Attorney General joined another coalition last year in defending President Trump’s ability to unwind DACA, a ruling by a federal judge in California blocked the cancellation of DACA and allowed it to remain in place indefinitely.
Today’s lawsuit urges another federal court to declare DACA unlawful and stop the federal government from issuing or renewing future DACA permits. It does not seek resolution to the California decision, but instead challenges the unilateral and unlawful action that created DACA.
Furthermore, the lawsuit does not seek the removal of any immigrant currently covered by DACA, nor does it ask that any existing DACA permit be rescinded.
As of August 21, 2017, 1,056 immigrants gained U.S. citizenship through DACA, while 39,514 were given a pathway to citizenship – despite the Obama administration’s promise the program would not create such a path.
West Virginia joined the coalition with Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Carolina.
Read a copy of the lawsuit at https://bit.ly/2jiTjt4.