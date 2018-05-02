W.Va. AG, Seven States File Suit To End Obama-Era Immigration Program

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of seven states are suing the federal government, challenging the 2012 executive action that created the unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Obama-era program, better known as DACA, granted lawful presence and work permits to unlawfully present immigrants without congressional approval.“Our lawsuit seeks to enforce the rule of law and the Constitution,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Obama administration never had the power to bypass Congress and unilaterally make such sweeping change to immigration policy.”While the Attorney General joined another coalition last year in defending President Trump’s ability to unwind DACA, a ruling by a federal judge in California blocked the cancellation of DACA and allowed it to remain in place indefinitely.Today’s lawsuit urges another federal court to declare DACA unlawful and stop the federal government from issuing or renewing future DACA permits. It does not seek resolution to the California decision, but instead challenges the unilateral and unlawful action that created DACA.Furthermore, the lawsuit does not seek the removal of any immigrant currently covered by DACA, nor does it ask that any existing DACA permit be rescinded.As of August 21, 2017, 1,056 immigrants gained U.S. citizenship through DACA, while 39,514 were given a pathway to citizenship – despite the Obama administration’s promise the program would not create such a path.West Virginia joined the coalition with Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Carolina.Read a copy of the lawsuit at