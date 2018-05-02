Two Fifth Graders Served as "Honorary" Mayor, Police Chief of Huntington

 Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 23:53 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Two Fifth Graders Served as "Honorary" Mayor, Police Chief of Huntington
Photo: Mayor's Office

Two students from Meadows Elementary School served as "mayor" and police chief for the day on Wednesday, May 2. 

 Jeffrey Hood served as our Mayor for the Day, while Diane Gray was our Police Chief for the Day.

The students bid and won these opportunities through Meadows Elementary’s annual Mini-Society Auction.

The students got to meet with Mayor Williams, received a tour of Huntington Police Department headquarters, conducted interviews with the media, rode in a fire truck and the SWAT Team vehicle, and learned about the executive, legislative and judicial branches of city government.

