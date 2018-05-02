Most read
- Two Huntington Blazes Overnight
- Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 117 graduates May 3
- Shooting Victim's Girlfriend, Dad Counter Police Perspective on Shooting Incident
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Huntington Robbery Suspect Turns Self in
Two Fifth Graders Served as "Honorary" Mayor, Police Chief of Huntington
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 - 23:53 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The students bid and won these opportunities through Meadows Elementary’s annual Mini-Society Auction.
The students got to meet with Mayor Williams, received a tour of Huntington Police Department headquarters, conducted interviews with the media, rode in a fire truck and the SWAT Team vehicle, and learned about the executive, legislative and judicial branches of city government.