Secretary of State Warner Releases Early Vote Totals as of Thursday Morning, May 3rd

 Friday, May 4, 2018 - 00:40 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to release the following update relating to early voting in West Virginia.

 
To review the county-by-county update as of 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 3rd, CLICK HERE (Updated to include Wirt County Totals).
 
The vote totals included in this report are not official and only include those early vote totals and absentee vote totals reported by each county and entered into the State Voter Registration System (SVRS). Some counties use other methods to track early and absentee voting.
 
Early voting for the May 8th Primary Election began on Wednesday, April 25th, and will continue until Saturday, May 5th. Early voting is not offered on Sunday’s.
 
Registered voters are permitted to vote early. All 55 county clerks are offering early voting. Voters are encouraged to contact their county clerk for more information on early voting polling locations. Some counties offer satellite voting locations other than in the courthouse.
 
Secretary Warner reminds all citizens to report election fraud immediately. If you “See Something – Say Something!” by calling 1-877-FRAUD-WV.
 
Attachment: Early Voting Totals 05-03-18 as of 8:45 a.m.
