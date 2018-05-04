W.Va. AG: Enforcement of Antitrust Pact Will Protect Hospital Consumers

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued the following statement regarding Cabell Huntington Hospital’s completed acquisition of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.

“While this week’s completed merger of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center means great things for Huntington and the surrounding region, it also begins strict enforcement of the 10-year antitrust agreement between my office and both hospitals.

“That agreement ensures strict monitoring of health care costs because for the next decade any rate increase sought by Cabell Huntington Hospital will be subject to review and approval by our office.

“Additionally, within 90 days, the antitrust agreement requires Cabell Huntington Hospital to submit to our office a statement of activities detailing how the merged entity will achieve efficiencies and quality enhancements.

“Within six months, the agreement also requires Cabell Huntington Hospital to develop and report to our office benchmarks to ensure quality health care for the surrounding region.

“Strict enforcement of the 10-year agreement will continue with vigorous oversight designed to ensure competition and bring about new community-focused health and wellness programs to Huntington and the surrounding region.

“Further, in recognition of St. Mary’s long heritage, our office also will fully enforce the agreement’s provision that St. Mary’s Medical Center will be maintained as a free standing faith-based organization operated in a manner that complies with Catholic ethics and religious directives.”