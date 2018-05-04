Most read
School of Medicine marks annual investiture and graduation
Friday, May 4, 2018 - 05:25 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The ceremony includes awarding of 68 doctor of medicine degrees and recognition of the school of medicine honorary alumnus. The keynote speaker, Nora D. Volkow, M.D., is director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse. She is recognized for her ground-breaking research into how the human brain is affected by drug abuse and a leading authority on addiction. She will also be awarded an honorary degree from Marshall University.