Free Comic Book Day 2018, Visit Comic World,

Although Bunny Bombshell as Black Canary will not be participating in Huntington's Free Comic Book Day, she'll be active in Ontario.

But for Huntington comic fans --- looking forward to June's Tricon--- Comic World, 1202 Fourth Avenue will have an assortment of FREE comics until 6 p.m. Saturday , May 5.

One of those ties with the mega tentpole showing on multiple screens at Marquee's Pullman Square Cinema 16 i.e. Avengers Infinity War.

The free comic promises insight in what's to come in the Marvel Universe.



With a story from Jason Aaron and art by Sara Pichelli, Marvel's FCBD title debuting this May features stories that set the stage for an epic new direction in the Marvel Universe.

BONGO COMICS

Bart goes in search of adventure one particularly hot and boring summer day; Milhouse exacts revenge on his bullies; Lisa, of all people, gets her own "...the Clown" show; and Kang and Kodos make an ill-advised alien abduction.



It's a fabulous and frenetic funny book for the ages (all of them), and it's all free!

POWER RANGERS

Featuring an all-new, original Power Rangers story exclusive to this Free Comic Book Day issue, this has ties to the "Power Rangers: Shattered Grid" event storyline, taking place in the pages of BOOM! Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers comic series! Zordon turns to the Morphin Masters for help in the Power Rangers' darkest hour as they battle Lord Drakkon - an evil version of Tommy, the Green Ranger, from an alternate reality - as he threatens every Ranger in all of existence.





RIVERDALE

Set in the same universe as the hit CW series, this issue gives us a peek into all the secrets Pop Tate overhears in his day-to-day business, told through four vignettes in four different booths!

TRANSFORMERS UNICORN

Not a whimper, nor a bang-the end comes with a squall of entropy shrieking from the ravenous maw of death itself.



The message is clear: Unicron has arrived. The Transformers lock into a desperate bid to save Rom's homeworld from the world-killer - but why has Unicron chosen this world on his path to Cybertron... and Earth?



The biggest story in the history of Transformers starts now: for Unicron's arrival can mean nothing less than the end of a universe.

OVERWATCH

Two different worlds, two compelling tales! In Overwatch, agent Zarya is sent to eliminate an elusive hacker, and she is at her wit's end.

She reluctantly teams up - and butts heads - with an omnic hacker. As they hone in on their target, Zarya realizes that she will have to reassess her worldview about omnics.

Then, in the world of Black Hammer (but a thousand years in the future), a collection of teenage superheroes, inspired by the legendary heroes of Black Hammer Farm, are determined to solve the riddle of what happened to those last great heroes of the twentieth century.

DISNEY PRINCESS

The FCBD edition of Joe Books's best-selling Disney Princess comic will put the spotlight on Ariel for the very first time!

Collecting both new and fan-favorite strips, this exclusive comic book will contain giggles aplenty as everyone's favorite mermaid seeks out sunken treasure, tries to figure out human gadgets and gizmos, and embarks on new adventures with Flounder and Sebastian.

Featuring FCBD exclusive cover artwork drawn by Disney Princess artist Amy Mebberson.

STAR WARS

In this all-new story set before Star Wars: A New Hope, feared bounty hunters Zuckuss and 4-LOM finally have two of the biggest scoundrels in the galaxy in their sights!