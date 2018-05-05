RCBI offers enhanced 3D printing/maker camps

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is expanding its popular 3D printing camps to include additional methods of making for middle and high school students.

“Our enhanced camps this summer offer a fresh approach to making while continuing to focus on STEM activities that develop an array of thinking skills and abilities that are relevant to campers now – and a command of the ones that are essential to the future of West Virginia and the nation,”said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO.

Maker camps in Huntington, South Charleston and Bridgeport will offer hands-on experience in 3D design, 3D printing, assembly, coding, soldering, basic electronics, electromagnetism and hydraulics. Campers also will explore careers in manufacturing and technology as they tour local businesses and interact with entrepreneurs.

Engaging activities will introduce an entrepreneurial mindset and open eyes to new approaches and possibilities, building experience and confidence. A maker festival at the end of the week will give campers an opportunity to share their creations – and all they’ve learned – with family and friends.

Camp locations and dates are:

· Bridgeport: June 18-22

· South Charleston: July 9-13

· Huntington: July 16-20

The STEM-focused camps run from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The cost is $180 per student and includes supplies, as well as lunch and snacks each day. Seating is limited, so register now atwww.wvmakes.com.

Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, an education foundation established by the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, and the State of West Virginia are providing financial support for the camps.

For more information, contact RCBI’s Deacon Stone at dstone@rcbi.org or 304-781-1659.