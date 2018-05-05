Marshall to hold annual ROTC Commissioning Ceremony May 4

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Ten Marshall University students will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army during the university’s annual ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Friday, May 4 at the Heritage Station Courtyard.

Since 1951, Marshall’s commissioning ceremony has served as the culmination of years of study and effort resulting in a cadet becoming a commissioned officer, according to Kelli Brewer, ROTC Recruiting Operations Officer.

“This marks the transition from officer trainee to a leader of soldiers,” Brewer said. “Attendees will have the chance to witness military traditions as well as listen to advice from our keynote speaker, Marshall alum Colonel Len Rosanoff. COL Rosanoff graduated and commissioned in 1991 and currently serves as the Chief G3 Special Operations Division. He will speak about their new leadership roles while leading soldiers under their command. Cadets will take their Oath of Office, pledging to support the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, and to obey the orders of the President.”

Graduates being commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army include the following:

· Ethan Hunter Bellamy is a graduate of Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. He is the son of Denny and Deborah Bellamy of Point Pleasant, WV. Hunter enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2013 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a minor in biology. Hunter will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by Beau Bellamy and Tylun Campbell. MSG McGuire (ret) will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Bellamy will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was branched Armor. He will begin BOLC training on January 17, 2019 at Fort Benning, Georgia.

· Joseph G. Clark is a graduate of Huntington High School in Huntington. He is the son of Paul Richard Clark and Lynn Allison Clark of Huntington, WV. Joseph enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2015 and is graduating with a Regents bachelor’s degree. Joseph will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his wife, Nicole Lee Clark. SSG (ret.) Lynn Allison Clark will render his first salute and father, MAJ Paul Richard Clark (ret.) will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Clark will serve in the Active Duty component and was branched Quartermaster. He will begin BOLC training on August 19, 2018 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

· John Martin Elliott is a graduate of Buckhannon-Upshur High School. He is the son of Todd and Mary Elliott of Buckhannon, WV. John enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2016 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. John will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and father. SFC Brandon McGuire (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Elliott will serve in the Active Duty component of the Army and was branched into the Transportation Corp. He will begin BOLC training on May 27, 2018 at Fort Lee, Virginia.

· Saul Eric Garcia is a graduate of Falls Church High School. He is the son of Elida Lovo of Annandale, Virginia. Saul enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2016 and is graduating with a Regents bachelor’s degree. Saul will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and sister, Sonia Garcia. MSG Brandon McGuire (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Garcia will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was branched Medical Services. He will begin BOLC training in July 2019 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

· Kimberly S. Calhoun is a graduate of Russell High School, in Russell, Ky. She is the son of Darryl Harris of Chesapeake, Ohio and Susan Aust of Flatwoods, Ky. Kimberly enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2014 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science. Kimberly will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by her mother and father. SGT Dallas Calhoun will render her first salute and MAJ Colin Burroughs will administer her Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Calhoun will serve in the Kentucky Army Reserves component and was branched Medical Services. She will begin BOLC training in on October 9th, 2018 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

· Jacob W. Manoni is a graduate of Hurricane High School, in Hurricane, WV. He is the son of Joseph Manoni and Kelly Mangus of Hurricane, WV. Jacob enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2014 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in finance and a minor in economics. Jacob will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and father. MSG (ret) Robbie Robinson will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Manoni will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard component and was branched Adjutant General. He will begin BOLC training in June 2019, at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

· Garrett May is a graduate of Washington High School in Charles Town, WV. He is the son of Tim and Susan May of Charles Town, WV. Garrett enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2014 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus on social studies. Garrett will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and sister, Rebekah May. His father, SSG Tim May (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant May will serve in the Active Duty component of the Army and was branched Signal Corp, branch detail Field Artillery. He will begin BOLC Training on October 25th, 2018 at Fort Sill, OK.

· Johnathan I. Miller is a graduate of Lincoln County High School, in Hamlin, WV. He is the son of Jeff and Kay Miller of Sod, WV. Johnathan enrolled at Marshall University in fall of 2014 and is graduating with a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics. Johnathan will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his fiancé, Haley Samantha Ann Sallee, and mother Kay Miller. MSG Jeff Miller (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Plumley will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Miller will serve in the Active Duty component of the Army and was branched Armor. He will begin BOLC Training on May 29th, 2018 at Fort Benning, GA.

· Michael Simmoneau is a graduate of Carlisle High School in Carlisle, PA. He is the son of Christopher Twine and Cecilia Simmoneau of Carlisle, PA. Michael enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2014 and is graduating with a Regents bachelor’s degree. Michael will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and father. MSG McGuire (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Painter will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Simmoneau will serve in the Army National Guard component and was branched Military Police. He will begin BOLC Training on November 4th, 2018 at Fort Leonard Wood.

· Blake Smith is a graduate of Lincoln County High School in Hamlin, WV. He is the son of Lester Paul Smith of Hamlin, WV and Teressa Gibson of Danville, WV. Blake enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2014 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Blake will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his mother and father. MGS McGuire (ret.) will render his first salute and LTC Plumley (ret.) will administer his Oath of Office. Second Lieutenant Smith will serve in the Army Reserves and was branched Ordinance.