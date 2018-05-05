West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2018 Firefighting Support Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (May 4, 2018) – West Virginia American Water announced today, on International Firefighters’ Day, that applications are now being accepted for the company’s 2018 Firefighting Support Grants program. The program provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations serving communities in the company’s service area.

Established in 2013, West Virginia American Water’s Firefighting Support Grant program offers grant funding to cover costs associated with purchasing personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities and materials used to support community fire protection.

“The very first water systems were developed for community fire protection, and West Virginia American Water is proud to give back to local fire response agencies that protect our communities,” said West Virginia American Water president Brian Bruce. “This grant program was established as a way to show our appreciation for the men and women who serve in our local fire departments.”

In 2017, West Virginia American Water contributed just over $10,000 to help 12 local fire departments purchase emergency gear, lifesaving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus. West Virginia American Water’s grant programs and other charitable contributions are paid for by the company’s shareholders, not its customers.

Additional information and application forms are available on the Firefighting Support Grant page of the company’s website. Applications must be postmarked by June 1, 2018 and recipients will be notified in July.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found atwww.westvirginiaamwater.com.