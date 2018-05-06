W.Va. AG's Faith-Based Initiative Spurs Local Movement

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s initiative to empower faith-based communities in the fight against opioid abuse has led to the formation of a three-county coalition focused on eradicating opioid abuse in its backyard.





Tri-County Combating Addiction with Grace was formed in February and will hold its first event this weekend. The group consists of members representing several churches in Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties, as well as members in Ohio. It has grown to more than 30 members since its inception.



“The faith-based community plays a big part in fighting this horrible epidemic, and I’m glad our good work has motivated others in the state to take action,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must work together to see significant improvement, and most importantly save the thousands of lives caught in addiction’s grasp.”



The tri-county group will host a Community Outreach Family Fun Day on Saturday, May 5, at Bruce Park in New Martinsville. The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., will offer free resources for combating addiction and pastors and other church leaders will be available for prayer or counseling.



“When I heard the Attorney General was starting to engage the faith-based community in this fight, I was inspired,” said John Dyer, leader of Tri-County Combating Addiction with Grace. “Something had to be done and no one was taking action. People are dying, and we needed to do something, not just talk.”



The Attorney General launched “Combating Addiction with Grace” in 2017 as part of a holistic approach to reduce the supply and demand of prescription opioids, as well as an educational component to prevent future addiction. Successful events hosted by the Attorney General’s Office have been held in Martinsburg, Parkersburg, Fairmont, Wheeling, Beckley, Logan and Hurricane.



This holistic approach includes criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, sweeping changes to drug policy, multistate partnerships, awareness initiatives and engagement with the faith-based community.

