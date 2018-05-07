Most read
- SOCIAL MEDIA: Two reported doing drugs behind City Hall
- Marshall School of Nursing to hold Recognition Ceremony for 117 graduates May 3
- Charleston Man and Airport Service Business Plead Guilty to Hazardous Waste Charge
- Free Comic Book Day 2018, Visit Comic World,
- West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2018 Firefighting Support Grants
- St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Playground Groundbreaking Ceremony June 1
- W.Va. AG's Faith-Based Initiative Spurs Local Movement
- SHELLY REUBEN: The Book Tour Diet
Secretary of State Warner Releases Turnout Totals for 2018 Primary as of the Last Day of Early Voting
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 01:39 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The vote totals included in this report are not official and only include those early vote totals and absentee vote totals reported by each county and entered into the State Voter Registration System (SVRS). Some counties use other methods to track early and absentee voting.
Early voting for the May 8th Primary Election began on Wednesday, April 25th, and ended Saturday, May 5th.
Attachment: Early Voting Totals 04-25-18 through 05-05-18