Secretary of State Warner Releases Turnout Totals for 2018 Primary as of the Last Day of Early Voting

 Monday, May 7, 2018 - 01:39 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to release the following update relating to early voting in West Virginia.
 
To review the county-by-county update, CLICK HERE.

 
The vote totals included in this report are not official and only include those early vote totals and absentee vote totals reported by each county and entered into the State Voter Registration System (SVRS). Some counties use other methods to track early and absentee voting.
 
Early voting for the May 8th Primary Election began on Wednesday, April 25th, and ended Saturday, May 5th.
 
Attachment: Early Voting Totals 04-25-18 through 05-05-18
