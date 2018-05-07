HPD BLOTTER: Man Charged with Child Endangerment

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, May 7, 2018 - 03:54 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Huntington Police arrested a man May 5 at about 7:25 p.m. on multiple felony charges including child endangerment. 

Corey Conn-Tung, 26, while impaired loaded a gun and pointed it at a woman holding their infant in the 3000 block of Wallace Circle. 

He allegedly choked the women, then, put a pizza box in the oven. After he passe out, the home filled with smoke. 

Conn-Tung is charged with wanton endangerment, strangulation, and child neglect creating an injury risk. 


Police made an arrest May 6 at 6:20 a.m. for an outstanding warrant.

A domestic incident was reported on May 6 just after midnight that involved assault, wanton endangerment and destruction of property. A malicious assault occurred at about 4:05 a.m. at near W. 3rd Street and Fifth Street West. 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus