HPD BLOTTER: Man Charged with Child Endangerment
Monday, May 7, 2018 - 03:54 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Corey Conn-Tung, 26, while impaired loaded a gun and pointed it at a woman holding their infant in the 3000 block of Wallace Circle.
He allegedly choked the women, then, put a pizza box in the oven. After he passe out, the home filled with smoke.
Conn-Tung is charged with wanton endangerment, strangulation, and child neglect creating an injury risk.
Police made an arrest May 6 at 6:20 a.m. for an outstanding warrant.
A domestic incident was reported on May 6 just after midnight that involved assault, wanton endangerment and destruction of property. A malicious assault occurred at about 4:05 a.m. at near W. 3rd Street and Fifth Street West.