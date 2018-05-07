Attorney General Morrisey Files Demand For Sweeping Reforms in Fight Against Opioid Abuse

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unilaterally sued the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and this weekend filed a formal demand to underscore why sweeping reforms that stem from his lawsuit are crucial to eradicating opioid abuse and addiction.

The Attorney General filed his formal demand late Friday in support of a DEA proposal that embraces his suggestions on how to eliminate a root cause of pill dumping, such as the oversupply of opioid painkillers that has flooded West Virginia for the past two decades.

“The excess narcotics supply naturally flowed to the devastated coal fields of West Virginia and other communities that were hardest hit by the recession,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “As every West Virginian now knows, next came overdoses, recoveries, and overdoses where no recovery was possible. All of this was made possible because of a broken quota system that failed to protect the public from euphoria producing drugs that also had the power to kill.”

The DEA’s proposed rule takes steps to account for diversion, increases input from specific stakeholders and establishes mandatory hearings when states request DEA consider additional evidence of excess opioid supplies – all suggestions set forth by Attorney General Morrisey.

The Attorney General’s filing argues the rule will fix a fundamentally broken system, which for too long placed industry wants over the legitimate medical need of patients. That led to an overabundance of pills and undercut the Attorney General’s aggressive fight against bad actors found throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Any failure to stem this virtually unlimited supply of opioids would continue a policy that the Attorney General writes has contributed to increased crime, higher medical costs, strained emergency services and an increased need for foster case in a state where reduced employment has drained its tax base.

DEA announced its proposed change April 17. It occurred less than two months after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered DEA to review the policy, a directive issued itself just hours before a key deadline in Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit.

Read Friday’s submission at http://bit.ly/2FOQoRE.