Marietta Interior Design Firm Celebrates 22nd Anniversary

Copper Leaf Interior Design is proud to announce the completion of its 22nd year in business. Owned by Pamela Holschuh, ASID (American Society of Interior Designers), Copper Leaf began in 1996 as a design firm and retail location, on Front Street in Marietta.

As the business grew, Holschuh, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from Ohio University, began to expand her venture, including commercial and residential design services and project management for new construction and renovations. Pamela also holds her certification from the Council of Interior Design Qualification, and serves as Chapter President for ASID.

The staff has grown to include professionally educated interior designers Jessica Meibers, Kristen Lord, and Katie Baum, along with Office Manager, Beth Colombini and Marketing and Communications Manager, Diane Gottfried.

Copper Leaf is also invested in the future of the interior design industry, hosting interns from various colleges nearly every semester.

In the fall of 2013, Copper Leaf relocated to 415 Gilman Avenue, along the Muskingum River in Marietta. This newest location more than tripled the previous space and provided the opportunity for the company to expand their showroom with an extensive selection of furnishings, home accessories and interior finish materials such as flooring, wall surfaces, cabinetry, countertops, tiles, and more from around the globe.

Additionally, Copper Leaf is a dealer for Hunter Douglas and American Leather, whose products can also be seen at the Gilman Avenue location. This past year has seen significant accomplishments, such as the earning of design awards for commercial, residential, and window treatment projects, the Best of Houzz award, and Pamela’s continued involvement with ASID, including attendance in their national leadership conference and giving testimony to the Ohio State Legislature.

In addition to providing a range of design and project management services for residential new build and remodeling projects, Copper Leaf Interior Design has a proven track record with commercial projects as well.

The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com, showcases the company’s considerable portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Houzz. The studio can be contacted at 740-373-9993 and 415 Gilman Avenue, Marietta, Ohio.