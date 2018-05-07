FIRST LOOK: Infinity Reigns as Comedies Counter

Infinity War continues mauradding over counter programmed entries at the national boxoffice. The Avengers sequel will stay on top at least until next weekend when Deadpool 2 will bring serious competition with Solo: A Star Wars Story waiting in the wings.

NEW

BREAKING IN

In something of a reversal of David Fincher’s Panic Room, this thriller follows a determined mother (Gabrielle Union) attempting to break into a fortified home to save her children from the band of robbers who have taken it over. Starring: Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Ajiona Alexus Directed By: James McTeigue

LIFE OF THE PARTY

Melissa McCarthy teams up with her husband, director Ben Falcone, for their third outing together in this comedy about a recently single mother who decides to go back to college and ends up in the same class as her daughter. Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen Directed By: Ben Falcone

MAY 18 DEADPOOL 2 Everybody’s favorite Merc with a Mouth is back, and this time he’s got some new friends, as Deadpool teams up with a band of soldiers to protect a young mutant from being kidnapped by a time-traveling commando named Cable. Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison Directed By: David Leitch





BOOK CLUB

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen star in this comedy for the older set, about four lifelong friends whose lives are rejuvenated when they all decide to read Fifty Shades of Grey together.

SHOWDOGS

f talking animals are your thing, you’ll want to check out this family comedy, which stars Will Arnett as a detective and Ludacris as the voice of his canine partner, as the pair go undercover to solve a case at a prestigious dog show. Starring: Will Arnett, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Stanley Tucci Directed By: Raja Gosnell

POPE FRANCES A MAN OF HIS WORD

Wim Wenders' new documentary, "Pope Francis - A Man of His Word," is intended to be a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a biographical documentary about him. The pope's ideas and his message are central to this documentary, which sets out to present his work of reform and his answers to today's global questions. From his deep concern for the poor and wealth inequality, to his involvement in environmental issues and social justice, Pope Francis engages the audience face-to-face and calls for peace.

MAY 25 SOLO A STAR WARS STORY Alden Ehrenreich steps into Harrison Ford’s shoes as Han Solo in the latest standalone spinoff in the Star Wars universe, which depicts the young smuggler years before he met Luke and Leia and helped take down the Empire. Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson Directed By: Ron Howard

JUNE 1 ACTION POINT Like Bad Grandpa before it, this comedy weaves real — and hilariously dangerous — Jackass-style stunts into a story about a young amusement park owner (Johnny Knoxville) who pulls out all the stops in order to save the park from closure. Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Aidan Whytock, Joe Vaz, Leon Clingman Directed By: Tim Kirkby

JUNE 8 HERIDITARY A rousing crowd-pleaser at Sundance where it premiered, this supernatural horror film stars Toni Collette as a woman who suspects her recently deceased mother is terrorizing her daughter from beyond the grave. Starring: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd Directed By: Ari Aster

OCEAN'S 8 In this spinoff of the hit Steven Soderbergh trilogy, Sandra Bullock plays Debbie Ocean (sister to George Clooney’s Danny), who gathers an all-female team for a heist at the famous Met Gala in New York City. Starring: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter Directed By: Gary Ross

JUNE 15 INCREDIBLES 2 Pixar’s superpowered Parr family are back in this sequel that picks up literally right where The Incredibles left off and follows Elastigirl’s return to fame, while Bob and the kids try to get used to normal life. Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Brad Bird

FLASHBACK CINEMA MAY 13 & 16

SOUND OF MUSIC

The hills are alive” with the sound of the most popular musical of all time and the winner of 5 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Julie Andrews is governess to the seven rambunctious children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Shot on location in Austria, the majestic Alps look awesome on the big screen and the unforgettable score by Rodgers and Hammerstein is full of favorite tunes. ("Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens...”)

1965

CLUELESS

A classic 90’s comedy about a “way-normal” teenager (Alicia Silverstone) growing up beautiful, popular and rich in Beverly Hills. She doesn’t date high school boys (“As IF!”)and hasn’t learned to park (“What’s the point? Everywhere you go has valet.”). Ex-stepbrother Paul Rudd is “kind of a Baldwin.” Hailed by critics as funny and smart, with dialogue that is way-quotable. ("He does dress better than I do…what would I bring to the relationship?”)

Grease is STILL the word! Join John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and the rest of the gang at Rydell High in the original high school musical, looking better than ever in a 4K Digital restoration. With a dynamite score (the album went multi-multi-platinum) that includes “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Beauty School Dropout” (performed by real life 50’s heart-throb Frankie Avalon) and “You’re the One That I Want.” (“I’ve got chills…they’re multiplying…”)

OTHERS UPCOMING: Princess Bride, Space Jam, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Dirty Dancing, Jaws

