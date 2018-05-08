HPD BLOTTER: Three Arrests Made by Officers

Two of the arrests --- one in the 600 block of 30th Street and the other in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue --- were executions of outstanding arrest warrant.

Huntington Police made three arrests on four charges based on the May 7, 2018 printout.

At about 12 midnight on May 6 a man was charge at the intersection of 14th Street and Third Avenue for DUI and a vehicular infraction.

Based on the same printout, among the incidents to which HPD responded on May 6 were:

- Burglary at about 11:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue;

- Two petit larcenies, one at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Avenue and another at about 6:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue;

- Battery at about 11:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Third Avenue.