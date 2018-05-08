Most read
HPD BLOTTER: Three Arrests Made by Officers
At about 12 midnight on May 6 a man was charge at the intersection of 14th Street and Third Avenue for DUI and a vehicular infraction.
Based on the same printout, among the incidents to which HPD responded on May 6 were:
- Burglary at about 11:55 p.m. in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue;
- Two petit larcenies, one at about 5 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Avenue and another at about 6:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue;
- Battery at about 11:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Third Avenue.