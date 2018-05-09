Some Republicans Breath Sigh of Relief, Blankenship Running Third; Morrisey Congratulated as Winner

Many Republicans are breathing a sigh of relief since Don Blankenship, who berated Sen. Mitch McConnell and whom President Trump urged voting for any of his opponents, has been tabbed to finish third in the WV Senate primary.

The attorney general has delivered his acceptance speech. WV GOP Chairwoman Melody Potter has just released a statement congratulating Morrisey on his win:

West Virginia Republican Party (WVGOP) Chairwoman Melody Potter issued the following release regarding tonight's Primary Election results.

"I congratulate Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. We are one step closer to defeating Senator Joe Manchin. I thank all the Republican candidates who ran for U.S. Senate. The voters have spoken, and I encourage all Republicans to unite behind Patrick Morrisey as the Republican Party's nominee. The WVGOP is ready to beat Joe Manchin and assist Republican candidates to victory in November," said Melody Potter, Chairwoman of the WVGOP. Potter continued, "The differences between Patrick Morrisey and Senator Joe Manchin couldn't be starker. Morrisey will be a strong supporter of President Donald Trump. He will support lower taxes, a stronger economy, and uphold our traditional West Virginia values by protecting the unborn and defending the Second Amendment. Senator Joe Manchin endorsed and campaigned with liberals Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. He votes against President Trump's nominees, against lower taxes for hardworking West Virginians, and Manchin supported sending taxpayer dollars to abortion provider Planned Parenthood and partnered with liberals to erode the Second Amendment. West Virginians can no longer trust Senator Joe Manchin." With vote totals still ongoing, Richard Ojeda appears to have won the third district Democratic nomination for House of Representatives. Shirley Love is a distant second and Paul Davis a distant third. Carol Miller is pulling ahead in the (R) primary.

CHARLESTON, WV — Following Senator Manchin’s primary election victory, he released the following statement:

“For me, it’s always been about working for West Virginia and that will never change. The people of our state are so special: we’ve done the heavy lifting and built the middle class. But we’ve got more work to do. We need to secure our coal miners’ pensions, protect our seniors, keep the promises we’ve made to our veterans, fix the epidemic of drug addiction, expand broadband, protect healthcare, and grow opportunities for all West Virginians.









“I was asked today why I say 'Washington sucks.' It’s because some people in Washington care more about dividing us and playing politics than getting to work and solving these problems. I’ve always believed you can’t build anything up if you’re tearing each other down. That’s got to change, and this campaign is about bringing people together who care about making life better for Americans who work hard for a paycheck."





For full election results click:



http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/WV/74487/Web02-state.195772/#/c/C_1



