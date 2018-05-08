Lewis College of Business honors faculty and staff at annual awards banquet

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three faculty members and a staff member from the Marshall University Lewis College of Business have been honored by the college’s Faculty Awards Committee and Advisory Board for their teaching, research, service and outstanding performance.

Recipients of the awards received plaques and monetary awards in recognition of their successes at Guyan Country Club April 13, according to Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the college.

“We are extremely honored to award these very deserving faculty and staff members that are committed to their profession and dedicated the college,” Mukherjee said.

The 2018 awardees are:

· Dr. Marc Sollosy, associate professor of management, who received the Robert Bruce Hayes Award for Excellence in Teaching;

· Dr. Mohammad Karim, assistant professor of finance, who received the Robert P. Alexander Award for Excellence in Research;

· Dr. Jean Price, associate professor of accounting, who received the Robert P. Alexander Award for Excellence in Service;

· Glen Midkiff, Director of Stakeholder Engagement, who received the Advisory Board Award for Staff Member of the Year.

The Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes overall excellence in teaching by a business faculty member. Excellence in teaching is demonstrated by pedagogy that engages students in the learning process, creates an environment that stimulates intellectual curiosity and facilitates acquisition of knowledge.

The Excellence in Research Award is presented to a faculty member(s) who demonstrates and achieves scholarly work as recognized by his or her peers.

The Excellence in Service Award is presented to the individual who best exhibits outstanding service to the Lewis College of Business and Marshall University.

The Staff Member of the Year is presented to the individual who embodies the mission of the college, produces quality work, and consistently displays characteristics valued and appreciated by coworkers. The awardee must be a reliable compass continually pointing the college in the direction of its goals and aspirations.

In addition, three other faculty and staff members were honored. Dr. Harlan Smith, professor of economics, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Smith will be retiring at the end of this academic year after 27 years of service. Staff members Molly Robertson, accounting assistant, and Sandy Hicks, business manager, were also honored for their years of service.

To learn more about the faculty and staff in the Lewis College of Business, visitwww.marshall.edu/cob.