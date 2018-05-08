Marshall School of Medicine names Yazan Numan, M.D., May Resident of the Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Yazan Numan, M.D., has been selected as the May Resident of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine .

Numan is completing the second year of a three-year internal medicine residency.

“Dr. Numan has a unique ability to lift up the spirits of the whole team, including nursing, medical and other support staff and give them the ability and confidence to effectively and efficiently function,” Wehner said. “To be nominated for Resident of the Month by your colleagues is always an honor. But for your colleagues to go beyond that and call you the ‘very best’ and ‘most outstanding internal medicine resident ever’ is noteworthy in itself. ”

Numan was also praised for his outstanding medical knowledge, exceptional patient care and passion for teaching. One of the nominators noted, “As a resident and physician, I hope to embody the same qualities as Dr. Numan in order to become a better doctor and advocate for my patients.”

Internal Medicine Residency Program Director Eva Patton Tackett, M.D., praised Numan for his work ethic.

"Yazan is our best example of the power of passion and energy in the practice of medicine. He exemplifies his passion and energy across the entire medical spectrum - during patient care to education to research,” Patton Tackett said. “He is passionate about it all and has an endless energy supply!”

Numan completed his medical degree from Hashemite University –Ibn-Sina Medical and plans on completing a hematology/oncology fellowship after residency. As part of his recognition as the May Resident of the Month, he received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.