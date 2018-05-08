Columbus Man Pleads Guilty in Huntington to Multiple Federal Drug Charges

Carl Keylow Jackson, 38, entered his guilty pleas to two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin, as well as aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine base, also known as “crack.” United States Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“Thanks to the tireless work of our law enforcement partners, another out-of-state drug dealer has been removed from the streets of Huntington,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are united and determined in our efforts to take back our streets from those wreaking havoc.”

On September 13, 2016, law enforcement used a confidential informant to contact Jackson and arrange a crack deal. When the informant called Jackson, the informant was directed to go to the area of the Little Caesar’s on 1st Street in Huntington. Jackson also confirmed how much crack the informant wanted to purchase and the price for the crack. Stephen Somon subsequently met the informant and distributed 6.5 grams of crack to the informant in exchange for $850. Jackson also admitted to assisting in the sale of heroin in Huntington on at least two occasions in August 2016. On one occasion, the heroin purchased by an informant was tested by a chemist and found to be mixed with fentanyl, a powerful prescription painkiller.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 6, 2018.

Somon previously pled guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.