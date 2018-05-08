Most read
Ohio Man Sentenced for Huntington Heroin Federal Drug Charge
“Dealers peddling dangerous drugs and protecting themselves and their inventory with semi-automatic weapons are exactly the type of criminal defendants that should be locked up for a long time,” said United States Attorney Stuart. “Good riddance.”
On March 3, 2016, a confidential informant made a phone call to arrange a purchase of heroin. Brown directed the confidential informant to go to Brown’s apartment located at 813 1/2 7th Street, in Huntington. There, the confidential informant met Brown and provided him $1500 in United States currency. Brown provided the confidential informant with approximately 5.5 grams of heroin and fronted an additional amount – 15.86 grams of heroin in total. Brown also sold heroin to the same confidential informant on five other occasions. Agents executed a search warrant at Brown’s apartment on March 10, 2016. Agents seized approximately 7.86 grams of heroin in the apartment, $5500 in United States currency, along with a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Both handguns were located in the bottom drawer of the kitchen stove in Brown’s apartment.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution.