HPD BLOTTER: Man Charged with Auto Theft

Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - 03:34 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Three arrest warrants have been executed including one at 6:55 p.m. at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue which has a possession of a controlled substance charge with it.
Two arrests were made for shoplifting; one for a DVP Violation.
Among incidents reported to police May 7-8 were:
- Possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 27th Street on May 8 at 3:40 a.m.;
- Burglary at about 11:55 p.m. May 6 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.