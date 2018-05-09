HPD BLOTTER: Man Charged with Auto Theft

Huntington Police arrested a woman at about 4:40 a.m. May 8 in the 700 block of Buffington Street for auto theft, according to a report printed by HPD on May 9.

Three arrest warrants have been executed including one at 6:55 p.m. at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue which has a possession of a controlled substance charge with it.

Two arrests were made for shoplifting; one for a DVP Violation.

Among incidents reported to police May 7-8 were:

- Possession of a controlled substance at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 27th Street on May 8 at 3:40 a.m.;

- Burglary at about 11:55 p.m. May 6 in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue.