Short Agenda for Huntington's Monday Council Meeting

 Wednesday, May 9, 2018 - 22:13 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council meets Monday, May 14 @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall to consider a one item agenda. 

The resolution would authorize the Mayor to enter into a contract to provide 20 tactical headsets for the Huntington Police Department. 

Due to the short agenda, the work session will be Monday at 7 p.m. 

The meeting is televised on Comcast Channel 24 and streamed on Facebook.

