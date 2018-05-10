PureFlix.com Names Linda Blazy to Lead Content Acquisition Role

as the company continues to expand its offerings in the faith and family subscription video on demand space (SVOD).

As PureFlix.com's new vice president of content licensing and acquisition, Blazy will be tasked with working with various movie and TV studios--along with other organizations--to bring quality, wholesome content to the digital platform. She will report directly to PureFlix.com CEO Greg Gudorf.

In the past year, the number of titles available on PureFlix.com has grown from 3,500 to almost 9,000 titles currently. The titles include movies, classic TV shows, documentaries, children's programs and award-winning originals, such as "The Encounter" series.

Additionally, the company just added more than 400 Spanish-language titles at

.

Her new appointment marks Blazy's second position with the company. She worked at Pure Flix Entertainment (the parent company of Pure Flix.com) in 2014 as a director of digital media and sales, and was responsible for securing digital distribution rights for "God's Not Dead" and other titles.

"I've known Linda for a long time and I'm thrilled that she's joining us in this important position," said Gudorf. "She knows the company, she knows the industry, and she knows that content acquisition is one of the keys to fueling our continued growth."

Most recently, Blazy had been the director of client services at Deluxe on Demand, a Burbank, Calif. - based company for the past four years. She supported numerous clients (such as AT&T and DIRECTV) with their video on demand platforms. Over the course of a typical year, Blazy reviewed more than 600 movies annually for clients.

