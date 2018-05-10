South Carolina Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges

 Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 04:39 Updated 1 hour ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A South Carolina man who had been residing in Charleston was sentenced  to 33 months imprisonment on federal drug charges, announced United States Attorney Michael B. Stuart. 

Antoine Dericus Wilmore, 30, pled guilty in November to four counts of distribution of heroin, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and two counts of distribution of a fentanyl analogue.  Stuart commended the work of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) for their work during this investigation.

“Dangerous drug dealers like Wilmore peddling heroin and fentanyl should be locked up,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “Charleston will be a safer place with him behind bars.”

On six occasions between April and August, 2016, Wilmore distributed and aided and abetted the distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue to a confidential informant in Charleston who was working with MDENT.  One of the heroin distributions aided and abetted by Wilmore took place on the school grounds of Stonewall Jackson Middle School. On June 2, 2016, a search warrant executed at Wilmore’s residence discovered over 11 grams of heroin, $1300 in United States currency, and two pistols. 

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing.  Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution.

