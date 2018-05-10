South Charleston Man Sentenced for Federal Methamphetamine Crime

 Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 04:43 Updated 1 hour ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A South Charleston man caught with methamphetamine and firearms last year was sentenced  to 54 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. 

Ray Eads, 35, previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.  Stuart praised the investigation conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

“The increase in methamphetamine trafficking we are experiencing in West Virginia is troublesome,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “To stop it from becoming an even bigger problem, we are aggressively prosecuting meth dealers.”

On May 18, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Eads’ residence on Smith Creek Road in South Charleston.  During the search, officers found over 1,200 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, drug ledgers, and almost $12,000 cash.  Officers also located several firearms and a bulletproof vest in Eads’ bedroom.  Eads gave a statement admitting to possessing the drugs and guns discovered in his residence.  Eads also admitted that he had been distributing methamphetamine in the South Charleston area.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.  United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence.

