West Virginia American Water Awards $10,000 in Environmental Grants to Projects in Boone, Cabell and Kanawha Counties





The announcement coincides with Drinking Water Week – a celebration by the American Water Works Association and the water community across North America that recognizes the vital role drinking water plays in daily lives. This year’s Drinking Water Week theme is “Protect the Source” and focuses on ways water consumers can take personal responsibility in caring for their tap water and protecting it at its source.

West Virginia American Water’s annual Environmental Grant Program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships within the company’s service territory. In April, a committee of West Virginia American Water representatives reviewed and judged a host of competitive applications from deserving programs and initiatives across the state. Five organizations were chosen to receive $10,176 in total funding for their water education and protection efforts:

· 25045/Town of Clendenin ($3,200) to support the Elk River Spring Watershed Cleanup

· Boone County Career and Technical Center ($2,276) for the Walhonde Water Trail clean up

· Davis Creek Watershed Association ($1,200) to support a water quality internship

· Marshall University ($1,500) for the Explore Academy rainwater harvesting project

· Martha Elementary School ($2,000) for a classroom living stream

“Drinking Water Week provides a great opportunity to recognize and support the communities and organizations that work collaboratively to protect sources of drinking water,” said Brian Bruce, president of West Virginia American Water. “We applaud this year’s grant recipients for their work to keep water clean and better our environment. Together, we can further important dialogues about source water protection in our communities and make a positive impact on the health of our state’s rivers and streams.”

To learn more about West Virginia American Water’s source water protection program, visit westvirginiaamwater.com > Water Quality > Source Water Protection. West Virginia American Water’s grant programs and other charitable contributions are paid for by the company’s shareholders, not its customers.

About Drinking Water Week

For more than 40 years, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives. Additional information about Drinking Water Week, including free materials for download and celebration ideas, is available on the Drinking Water Week webpage.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.