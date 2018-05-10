Marshall Health-Teays Valley to host first birthday celebration

 Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 19:03 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – Marshall Health will celebrate its first year of combined operation at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive, with a free community event featuring activities for all ages, birthday treats and complimentary health screenings.

 Activities include games, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, children's story time with Putnam County Library and free health screenings for oral cancer, blood pressure and more! Children can also enter for the chance to win a free bicycle and helmet. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
