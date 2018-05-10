Most read
Marshall Health-Teays Valley to host first birthday celebration
Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 19:03 Updated 13 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Activities include games, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, children's story time with Putnam County Library and free health screenings for oral cancer, blood pressure and more! Children can also enter for the chance to win a free bicycle and helmet. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.