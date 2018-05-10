Secretary Warner Reports 844 New Businesses in West Virginia for April 2018

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - New business registrations in West Virginia grew at a 1.06 percent in April according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in April were Gilmer County with 2.19 percent growth, Roane County with 2.15 percent growth, and Wirt County with 2.13 percent growth. In West Virginia, 54 counties reported business registration growth in April (

).

The number of business entities grew in Gilmer County from 269 to 274, business entities in Roane County increased from 501 to 512, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Wirt County increased in number from 138 to 141. According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 844 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of April 2018.

West Virginia saw 10.9 percent growth in business registrations in a 12-month period, led once again by Jackson County and followed by Summers and Lincoln counties. Over the last 12 months, Jackson County saw 13.74 percent business growth, Summers County saw 13.62 percent growth, and Lincoln County saw 13.11 percent growth (

).

To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to

.