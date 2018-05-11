Surgeon General Visits Lily's Place IMAGES

After the summit, I toured Lily's Place with Rep. Evan Jenkins and met with staff and individuals in recovery. The work at Lily's Place underscores the importance of First Lady Melania Trump initiative #BeBest by focusing on supporting adults and children affected by the opioid epidemic with a special attention to neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). #BeBest combats the issues facing children today by championing the many successful well-being programs that teach children tools and skills for emotional, social, and physical well-being.

U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams dropped by Huntington's Lily's Place following his remarks at the Regional Health Summit. First Lady Melania Trump visited Lily's in October.

Thank you to the staff at Lily's Place and Rep. Evan Jenkins for showing me around this amazing facility that helps babies and families affected by neonatal abstinence syndrome get the help they need #recoveryispossible#bridgetocare."

Regarding his remarks at the summit, the surgeon stated:

"

I met with officials, community leaders, and health care professionals who are working daily to combat the opioid epidemic. Earlier this morning, I met with @RepEvansJenkins at the #RegionalHealthSumitt2018 where we discussed better health through better partnerships. I am glad to see the people in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia coming together to discuss their prevention efforts. It was a great summit."

Rep. Jenkins thanked First Lady Melania Trump for making neonatal abstinence syndrome and opioid abuse part of her “Be Best” policy initiative announced Monday.

“It was an honor to welcome First Lady Melania Trump to Huntington in October, and clearly her visit to Lily’s Place made a lasting impression. We welcome her support and advocacy for this critical issue, and her voice will be a valuable one as our nation addresses how to treat babies born exposed to opioids and other drugs. Every baby deserves a chance at a happy and healthy start to life, and I look forward to working with the first lady and President Trump to combat the opioid crisis,” Rep. Jenkins said.

“Lily’s Place puts a priority on the whole family so that infants born dependent on drugs are given the best opportunity to thrive. They have been successful in this endeavor because parents are also given the support and tools needed to recover and succeed. Lily’s Place is a testament to the extraordinary work that everyday people can do when they put their mind to it. I will use ‘Be Best’ to bring attention to this disorder to encourage conversation and education,” Melania Trump said in the Rose Garden Monday.

According to the White House, the Be Best initiative will support the families and children affected by this crisis, bring attention to neonatal abstinence syndrome, and help educate parents on the importance of healthy pregnancies. For more about the program, please click here.







