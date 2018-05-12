Marshall students selected for research fellowships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Ten Marshall University undergraduate students have been selected to receive the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) Fellowships as part of a program that aims to enhance the intellectual infrastructure of the state by supporting students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) research.

The SURE fellowship program has been conducted at Marshall since 2005 and is funded through the West Virginia Research Challenge Fund, administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, Division of Science and Research. Dr. Michael Norton, a professor of chemistry at Marshall, said SURE fellowships are determined through a competitive process in which proposals are evaluated by a committee of STEM experts.

“We want students to know how strongly Marshall supports learning through undergraduate research,” said Norton, director of the program. “This is the time when these young minds start exercising their research skills in preparation for graduate school.”

Students will receive stipends totaling $4,000 each for their research for a period of 10 weeks uninterrupted by classes during the summer.

The SURE program will begin Monday, May 14, and end July 27. The awardees, along with the name of their projects and their research mentors, are listed below:

Adam Martin, Role of Skeletal Muscle Na/K-ATPase alpha1 Isoform in Response to Western Diet and Exercise, Dr. Sandrine Pierre

Allison Cook, Comparison of lipoprotein lipase glycosylation from adipocytes in lean and obese Zucker rats, Dr. John Rakus

Anh Nguyen, Deployable Remote Online Network Evaluator (DRONE , Dr. Paulus Wahjudi

Anisha Valluri, Targeting the alpha 1 subunit of the sodium pump to combat resistant glioblastoma cells, Dr. Guo- Zang Zhu

Bradley Muncy, Can your diet protect you from Lymphoma?, Dr. Phillipe Georgel

Eduard Lukhmanov, An Investigation of the Surface Properties of a Switchable Self-Assembled Monolayer on Gold, Dr. Brian Scott Day

Ethan Napier, Determining the Activation Energy of Light-Dependent Assembly of the Oxygen Evolving Complex, the Water-Oxidizing Component of Photosystem II, Dr. Derrick R.J. Kolling

Geanina Tambaliuc, Automated IP Reputation Analyzer System, Dr. Husnu Narman

Ian Perry, Development of a Generalized Coupling Reaction to Synthesize Oligorylenes, Dr. John Markiewicz

Jack Henry Victory, Low level silver nanoparticle exposure alters neurite extension in adult neural stem cells, Dr. Nadja Spitzer

Visit the SURE website at: www.marshall.edu/SURE for more information, including last year’s awardees and their projects. For additional information, contact Michael Norton at Norton@marshall.edu.