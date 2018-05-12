Hayes Remembered as One of MU's Greatest President's of Modern Era

“Bob Hayes was one of our institution’s truly great presidents in the modern era. During his tenure, he transformed Marshall University by securing support to start the school of medicine. I had the good fortune of being able to meet with President Hayes on a number of occasions since I became president and I always went away with a better understanding of Marshall’s history and his legacy. He was a great leader, a fine gentleman and a true Son of Marshall.”

— Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert

President, Marshall University

“Dr. Hayes was a remarkable visionary for Marshall University. In particular, he played a critical role in establishing the Marshall University School of Medicine. The impact of his work continues to benefit the citizens of West Virginia in general and the tri-state region in particular. His legacy is immense. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family and share in the grieving at the passing of this great man.”

— Dr. Joseph I. Shapiro

Dean, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

“The complexity of creating a medical school required the assistance of numerous people making immeasurable contributions, but none more so than Dr. Hayes, whose work was critical and extensive. With his extraordinary ability to work with educators and professional leaders in enhancing their contributions, a boundless synergy was created. In reality, the growth of our institution to true university status must be attributed to his multiple efforts.”

— Dr. Charles McKown

Former Dean, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Hayes served Marshall as president for nine years, from 1974 to 1983. His term in office has been called the “Decade of Progress” due to the academic achievements and facility improvements that took place during his tenure.

Hayes’s official university biography is available online athttps://www.marshall.edu/special-collections/presidents/hayes.asp.