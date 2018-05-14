Buy a Piece of Strawberry Pie for Restaurant Crime Victim

Fresh strawberry pies come to Jim's Restaurant, 920 Fifth Avenue, this week. Sales generally establish records. This year fifty cents from each piece will be contributed to a medical fund for Sid Torlone, owner of G.D. Ritzy's, 1335 Hal Greer Blvd., which was robbed on the morning of April 28.

Torone suffered serious head injuries. A criminal complaint indicated that he had been robbed at knife point, strangled with a cord, and beaten four times with a large metal object. A delivery person found him about forty minutes later bleeding on the floor. He underwent surgery at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Jimmie Carder and Larry Tweel, the owners of Jim's came up with the plan to donate to a medical fund established for Torlone and his family for each piece of strawberry pie sold.

An account has been established at First Sentry Bank. Anyone who wants to contribute can mail a check for the "Sid Torlone Fund" to the bank.

Hood Realty Company will donate $2 for every new like on the company's Facebook page or new Instagram follows by May 19.

On Facebook like Hood Realty Company - Whitney Hood Gesner, Broker. On Instagram follow WhitneyHoodGesner_Realtor.

The suspect, Aaron Rafeal Ingram, 49, turned himself in two days later. He faces armed robbery and attempted murder charges.

Interim Police Chief Hank Dial indicated that Ingram has an extensive criminal history in surrounding states.

Allentown, Pennsylvania, court records show that Ingram pled guilty August 10, 2010 to 100 counts of robbery and inflicting bodily harm in Lehigh , Pa. Individual cases for terroristic threats, receiving stolen property, assault, and taking property were withdrawn.

He is also a registered sex offender for kidnapping a minor and attempted rape against children for which he served ten years:

Crime: attempted rape or attempted sex offense (1st,2nd degree), Location: RICHMOND COUNTY, Conviction date: 1998-01-14, Release date: 2008-03-10, Statute: 14-27.6, Confinement: 7Y5M

attempted rape or attempted sex offense (1st,2nd degree), RICHMOND COUNTY, 1998-01-14, 2008-03-10, 14-27.6, 7Y5M Crime: kidnapping against a minor (1st,2nd), Location: RICHMOND COUNTY, Conviction date: 1998-01-14, Release date: 2008-03-10, Statute: 14-39, Confinement: 3Y5M





Read more: http://www.city-data.com/so/so-Huntington-West-Virginia.html#ixzz5FSZ64LCc





Mecklenburg, North Carolina, records indicate that he was found guilty by a jury of robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and attempted second degree rape in January 1998.

He was identified as a suspect in a 2017 Putnam County, WV armed robbery.