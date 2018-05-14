Most read
- COLUMN: Homeless Sneak into Abandoned House Basement
- Buy a Piece of Strawberry Pie for Restaurant Crime Victim
- Cabell Huntington Health Department Provides Cautions for Hepatitis
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- PHOTO GALLERY: Marshall Hangs on Beating Favored Conference Rival Southern Mississippi
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Huntington HIgh Girls Narrowly Lose to North Marion
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
Dial Named Huntington Police Chief
Monday, May 14, 2018 - 20:03 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Chief Dial is respected by the men and women of the Huntington Police Department, is trusted by the citizens of our city, and has my full faith and confidence,” Williams said. “He has implemented an ambitious law enforcement agenda that includes strengthening partnerships with federal and state law enforcement agencies in an effort to keep our community safe.”
Dial, 50, has served as interim chief of police since Joe Ciccarelli passed away in January after an extended illness. A 26-year veteran of the Police Department, Dial began his career in the Patrol Bureau. He has also served as the Administrative Bureau commander and served as the Patrol Bureau commander for five years before he was named interim chief of police in January.
“I am honored and humbled that Mayor Williams has given me the opportunity to continue my life’s work of serving with the great men and women of the Huntington Police Department and the citizens of our city,” Dial said.