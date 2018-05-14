Dial Named Huntington Police Chief

Hank Dial has been named Huntington’s next chief of police, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, May 14.



Huntington City Council is expected to vote on the appointment during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 29.





“Chief Dial is respected by the men and women of the Huntington Police Department, is trusted by the citizens of our city, and has my full faith and confidence,” Williams said. “He has implemented an ambitious law enforcement agenda that includes strengthening partnerships with federal and state law enforcement agencies in an effort to keep our community safe.”



Dial, 50, has served as interim chief of police since Joe Ciccarelli passed away in January after an extended illness. A 26-year veteran of the Police Department, Dial began his career in the Patrol Bureau. He has also served as the Administrative Bureau commander and served as the Patrol Bureau commander for five years before he was named interim chief of police in January.



“I am honored and humbled that Mayor Williams has given me the opportunity to continue my life’s work of serving with the great men and women of the Huntington Police Department and the citizens of our city,” Dial said.

