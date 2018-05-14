Pharmacy student receives national recognition

Brentney Fields, a rising fourth-year student at the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, has been recognized with two academic scholarships from two different organizations honoring her scholastic achievement.

Fields was presented with a Student Scholarship Award from the West Virginia Society of Health System Pharmacists during their meeting last month in Charleston.

She also was named a recipient of a $5,000 Vertex All in for CF Scholarship Award, a pharmaceutical company award given to those whose lives are affected by cystic fibrosis. Fields’ young son has the disease.

“I’m very honored to receive these awards,” Fields said. “I believe in giving my best efforts in every project I take on. I find the work I do to be incredibly rewarding and to receive these honors on top of the privilege I have had serving the community is humbling.”

This is the second time Fields has been recognized for her work with cystic fibrosis. In 2017, the Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation awarded her the Spirit of Hope award for outstanding work with the organization.

In addition to her academic work, Fields serves as president of the Patient Family Advisory Board at Charleston Area Medical Center and is a core team leader with Marshall Medical Outreach, a student-driven effort in Huntington to provide health care for the homeless and underserved in the region.

“Brentney is one of those extraordinary persons who has a caring spirit and has acted on that spirit to improve the lives of others,“ said Rob Stanton, M.B.A., Pharm.D., assistant dean of experiential learning at the school of pharmacy. “Whether she is working locally to help the homeless through her volunteerism with Marshall Medical Outreach or regionally to improve the lives of families dealing with cystic fibrosis, Brentney embodies the caring spirit that we hope we find in everyone. She will be an exceptional pharmacist because she is an exceptional person.”

Fields, a native of Huntington, will graduate in 2019 with her Doctor of Pharmacy degree.