Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, May 14, 2018 - 23:34 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water
Facebook Photo

The Huntington Fire Department's marine rescue vehicle had to be towed out of the Ohio River on Monday, May 15. 

According to WSAZ, the $569,000 vessel had not been out on the river from its $800,000 shed in some time, chief Jan Rader told WSAZ. While on the river the boat began taking on water instead of pumping  water out to fight potential waterway fires. 

Prior to its acquisition in 2014 through grant funding, the department had an ancient, smaller vessel that was kept at the firehouse instead of available for immediate river patrolling and rescue. 

Marine One and the HPD's vessel are moored at Harris Riverfront Park, which has been plagued by high water due to the wet weather.

Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water
HFD's prior boat

No estimates are available as to specifically what repairs will be made. However, the boat will have to drain before it goes back into the river. 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus