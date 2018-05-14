Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water

The Huntington Fire Department's marine rescue vehicle had to be towed out of the Ohio River on Monday, May 15.

According to WSAZ, the $569,000 vessel had not been out on the river from its $800,000 shed in some time, chief Jan Rader told WSAZ. While on the river the boat began taking on water instead of pumping water out to fight potential waterway fires.

Prior to its acquisition in 2014 through grant funding, the department had an ancient, smaller vessel that was kept at the firehouse instead of available for immediate river patrolling and rescue.

Marine One and the HPD's vessel are moored at Harris Riverfront Park, which has been plagued by high water due to the wet weather.

HFD's prior boat

No estimates are available as to specifically what repairs will be made. However, the boat will have to drain before it goes back into the river.