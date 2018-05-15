FIRST LOOK: Deadpool 2 Arrives

With Avengers Infinity War topping the chart for its third week, the Deadpool sequel opens this weekend. Boxoffice Pro has written that buzz activity equals or exceeds the origin movie.

Twitter tracking exceeds Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Thor Ragnarok, which places it in the $133 million three day tally according to the motion picture exhibitor trade publication. (For comparison, Solo A Star Wars Movie has a $142 million projection; Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom $135 million and Ant Man/Wasp in the $85 million dollar range. Infinity War opened to $250 million.)

Meanwhile, Black Panther which proved a March juggernaut spent its 13th weekend in the Top Ten. It's an elite achievement ranking it among "La La Land," "Frozen" (16 weekends), "Avatar" (14 weekends), "Zootopia," and the 2002 "Chicago."

Showdogs

However, stretching to a 14th weekend appears unlikely. Deadpool 2 will grab the top place from Infinity War. Two counter programming titles --- "Book Club" and "Show Dogs" --- likely will fare close to nine million.

A 14th Top Ten weekend for "Panther" is unlikely. The movie grabbed about two million dollars for its ninth place finish --- only the fifth movie in fifteen years to establish such a feat.

Deadpool 2 previews will dominate Thursday with advance tickets on sale for premiere night and throughout the run. Tickets are also available for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

FLASHBACK:

The Sound of Music concludes its big screen revival May 16 @ 3:30-8:00.

Clueless returns May 20 and 23; Grease is again the word May 27 and May 30, and The Princess Bride takes us back to once upon a time June 3 & 6.

CLUELESS

Jane Austen might never have imagined that her 1816 novel Emma could be turned into a fresh and satirical look at ultra-rich teenagers in a Beverly Hills high school. Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash), both named after "great singers of the past that now do infomercials," are pampered upper-class girls who care less about getting good grades than wearing the right clothes and being as popular as possible. But Cher, who lives with her tough yet warm-hearted lawyer dad (Dan Hedaya) and hunky, sensitive stepbrother (Paul Rudd), also has an innate urge to help those less fortunate -- like the two introverted teachers she brings together ("negotiating" herself improved grades in the process) and new friend Tai (Brittany Murphy), who starts out a geek and ends up a Cher prodigy. Cher also possesses her own sensitive side, and she is looking for the perfect boyfriend, whom she ends up finding where she least expected

NEW

BOOK CLUB

Book Club

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol's (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years.



Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

DEADPOOL TWO

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.

SHOWDOGS

Showdogs

Max, a macho, solitary Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening.

COMING

SOLO A STAR WARS STORY

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

HEREDITARY

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter's family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

SUPERFLY

Superfly - the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel - is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. The screenplay is by Alex Tse.

JURASSIC WORLD FALLEN KINGDOM

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs... along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM.

UNCLE DREW

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (LilRel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew's old basketball squad (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one

THE FIRST PURGE

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country's 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

ANT MAN AND WASP

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: "Ant-Man and The Wasp." In the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.