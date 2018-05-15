Most read
Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 05:40 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
The incident began Nov 5, 2017 and continued through her release. Guards allegedly strapped her to a chair and removed her clothing.
The suit alleges false imprisonment and excessive force. She spent multiple days hospitalized for trauma following her release, the WV Record reported.