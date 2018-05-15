Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards

A Huntington woman through attorneys Scott McClure and Jason Goad filed suit alleging that she was forced to sit naked in front of male guards for an unknown period following her incarceration for driving under the influence at the Western Regional Jail.

The incident began Nov 5, 2017 and continued through her release. Guards allegedly strapped her to a chair and removed her clothing.

The suit alleges false imprisonment and excessive force. She spent multiple days hospitalized for trauma following her release, the WV Record reported.