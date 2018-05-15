Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 05:40 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A Huntington woman through attorneys Scott McClure and Jason Goad filed suit alleging that she was forced to sit naked in front of male guards for an unknown period following her incarceration for driving under the influence at the Western Regional Jail.

The incident began Nov 5, 2017 and continued through her release. Guards allegedly strapped her to a chair and removed her clothing.

The suit alleges false imprisonment and excessive force. She spent multiple days hospitalized for trauma following her release, the WV Record reported. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus