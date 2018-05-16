Most read
- Female Inmate Allegedly Made to Sit Naked in front of Male Guards
- COLUMN: Homeless Sneak into Abandoned House Basement
- Buy a Piece of Strawberry Pie for Restaurant Crime Victim
- Marshall student receives SMART Scholarship
- Marshall Computer Science assists with state academic calendar
- FIRST LOOK: Deadpool 2 Arrives
- Huntington St. Joe Women Take Third State Basketball Title
- Huntington Fire Rescue Vessel Towed from Water
School Board Approves Turf Replacement
A school maintenance employee called attention to the field issue.
Field Turf USA will install the replacement for $439,304. Until then , contact sports are limited to between the 35 yard lines and end zones.
The company has been the subject of several federal complaints for Duraspine fields that did not live up to expectations. However, the company has since stopped marketing that plastic fiber from a Chinese manufacturer, according to a 2014 settlement. About 1,450 duraspine fields were installed across the nation.
Articles in 2018 in the Washington Post quoted a Montgomery County Parks official stating the field there did “not handle what they’re supposed to be able to handle.”
Huntington High School had its field tested in April 2018 by the same independent consultant that tested Cabell Midland and the HHS field was ruled safe.
Turf USA will also resurface the surrounding Cabell Midland track for $288,800.
FOR EARLIER STORY SEE:
http://www.huntingtonnews.net/156097