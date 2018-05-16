Most read
Pilot Club Announces Date for Annual Antiques Show & Sale
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 03:57 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
It will be held on August 17 (6:30 pm – 9 pm), August 18 (10 am – 6 pm), and August 19 (11 am – 4 pm) at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, 3rd Avenue & 8th Street, Huntington, WV.
Tickets are $6 at the door (good for all 3 days).
This is the only fund-raising event for this longtime Huntington service club and the proceeds are used to help a variety of worthwhile charities in the Huntington area.
For more information or advance tickets at $5, call 304 674.3655.