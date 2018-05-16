Pilot Club Announces Date for Annual Antiques Show & Sale

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 03:57 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

The Pilot Club of Huntington has set the date for their Annual Antiques Show & Sale. The show will have exquisite antiques, vintage modern finds and collectibles.

 

 

It will be held on August 17 (6:30 pm – 9 pm), August 18 (10 am – 6 pm), and August 19 (11 am – 4 pm) at the Big Sandy Superstore Conference Center, 3rd Avenue & 8th Street, Huntington, WV.

 

Tickets are $6 at the door (good for all 3 days).

 

This is the only fund-raising event for this longtime Huntington service club and the proceeds are used to help a variety of worthwhile charities in the Huntington area.

 

For more information or advance tickets at $5, call 304 674.3655.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus